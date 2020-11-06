COVID-19 cases rise as the end of the semester approaches

Three weeks away from the planned transition to online learning, Calvin is experiencing a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Nov. 2, President Le Roy sent an email to the student body acknowledging that “we are seeing troubling trends and behavior within our campus community that absolutely cannot continue if we are to stay together until Thanksgiving.”

The COVID Response Team urges students to report their symptoms on Campus Clear, self-isolate if they are experiencing symptoms, avoid riding in a car and eating in groups, and encourage healthy behavior in others.

At the time this email was sent, there were 19 total active cases. Two days later, ten more cases were reported for a total of 29 cases. By Thursday, Nov. 5, the number of cases jumped up to 34.

In response to the outbreak, the fitness center was temporarily closed. It is planned to reopen on Monday, Nov. 9.

Le Roy concluded his email with the following statement: “The challenge we face right now is significant. Don’t let your guard down. Stay positive. The finish line is in sight.”