Provost cancels 2021 spring break, Easter holiday

A screenshot of the updated 2021 spring schedule shows no spring or Easter breaks. (Photo from calvin.edu)

Students won’t be going home or traveling for breaks this spring, Provost Cheryl Brandsen announced Friday. Both spring break and Easter holiday have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Final exams for the 2021 spring semester will now end Thursday, May 13, with commencement held the following Saturday, May 15, an updated calendar shows.

“In the absence of any clear signals about the possibility of receiving a COVID vaccination soon, we as a community must do all we can to stay healthy and safe and to create the best possible conditions for finishing the academic year together in person,” Brandsen said in a campus-wide email on Friday.

Calvin’s final January interim will still begin Jan. 6 and conclude on the 26th. Spring semester classes will not begin until Feb. 2.

Brandsen made the decision after consulting with the university’s COVID response team, the president’s cabinet, and the provost’s council, Friday’s email stated.