Calvin moves up in national U.S. News and World Reports rankings, maintains 3rd place regionally

Calvin University moved up in the national engineering category of the U.S. News and World Reports rankings and maintained its place at 3rd overall among Midwest regional universities.

The U.S. News and World Reports evaluates colleges and universities based on “16 widely accepted indicators of excellence, such as first-year retention rates, graduation rates, and the strength of faculty,” according to a Calvin press release. Prospective students and their families use such resources to make decisions about where to attend.

Calvin ranks fifth among Midwestern regional universities in the undergraduate teaching category and jumped up five places to #13 in “Best Value Schools.”

Nationally, Calvin’s engineering department broke into the top 50 schools for “Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.” Previously, the program had been ranked at #68 nationwide. This year, it sits at #46 ― moving up 22 places. This places Calvin at the top of West Michigan collegiate engineering programs.