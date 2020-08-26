Mask and you shall receive: four Calvin students, alumni who sell handmade facemasks

Junior Carissa Kubat decided to use her years of sewing experience to make masks. (Photo courtesy Carissa Kubat)

As masks become the new pandemic-mandated look of the season, it’s important to have multiple on hand, whether it’s to vary your look or just to avoid smelling your coffee breath from yesterday. Rather than giving your money to Amazon or Walmart, look local and buy your masks from one of these four Calvin students’ and alumni’s online stores.

Mimi Sterenberg, graduated from Calvin in 2019

Price per mask: $10 with about $2.50 for shipping

Charitable donations included with purchase: yes

Where to buy: her Instagram @mimi_be_happy or email at [email protected]

Sterenberg started sewing masks for her family after the statewide mask order was initiated, about two months ago. She wanted a sustainable option after seeing disposable masks litter the street. Sterenberg said, “I get my material from Spoonflower, a fabric co-op sort of model that allows independent artists to make designs and fabric, so you are supporting them, it’s a bit like etsy but just for fabric! The patterns are so fun and unique, and I chose some that represent right now, and that invoke joy or happiness when looked at!”

When you purchase a mask, 20% of your purchase will go to charitable organizations like the Immigrant Worker Safety Fund, RIP Medical Debt and Liberated Capital.

Freshta Tori Jan, current Calvin junior

Price per mask: $7 but discounted in cases of need

Charitable donations included with purchase: yes

Where to buy: her website https://sewtrueproducts.com

After Calvin closed last spring, Tori Jan began watching the news and learned about how the pandemic was hitting the homeless especially hard. Having been homeless herself, she brainstormed ideas and began sewing masks and distributing them. Her friends and family started to purchase them. Tori Jan said, “This is when I decided to launch an online store that ships nationwide, where customers can not only buy masks, but other products like cosmetic bags and hair accessories.”

This online store is Sew True, and she’s sold nearly 5,000 masks in the past four months. Proceeds go to supporting the homeless in Grand Rapids.

Caroline Smith, graduated from Calvin in 2020

Price per mask: $5

Charitable donations included with purchase: no

Where to buy: her Instagram @ctaylor_67

In April, Smith began sewing masks. A lifelong crafter, she already sells handmade earrings on her website https://bisousgoods.com. Smith said, “I realized that I had the skills and the time and I wanted to encourage people to wear masks, so I decided to try making some!”

The process took some trial and error, according to Smith, but she’s been able to sell quite a few since.

Carissa Kubat, current Calvin junior

Price per mask: $6

Charitable donations included with purchase: no

Where to buy: her Instagram @kubat_carissa

Kubat has been sewing clothes for herself for years; one of her dresses was even featured in an issue of Dialogue. After the mask orders, she decided to start sewing masks for herself and her family. Using her fabric stash in her basement, she is now selling them to the Calvin community. She loves working with fun prints to create her products.