Students receive federal grants as part of CARES act

Roughly 1,200 students received grants on Monday under federal coronavirus relief bills. Altogether, Calvin students received $1.3 million in aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to Vice President of Finance Jim English.

Calvin is distributing these grants to students and received another $1.3 million under the act to assist with institutional costs.

The grants were determined by students’ FAFSAs as well as special circumstances forms that students filled out and were as high as $1,500 per student.

In order to receive the grant, students have to register their bank account after signing onto Calvin’s ‘Self Service.’ Students will receive their deposit roughly two weeks after providing their banking information, according to the frequently asked questions document provided in an email from Paul Witte, director of financial aid.

The email explained that the money can be used for whatever needs students have but are intended for food, health care, housing and related costs. The grants will not affect financial aid standing and are tax exempt.