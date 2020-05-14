Calvin receives $22.25 million donation to start School of Business

Calvin University received a donation that will enable it to launch the Calvin University School of Business, according to a press release.

This gift will go towards both the construction of a new building off the DeVos Communications Building and the endowment of a dean position and other positions within the business school. Additionally, the press release states that some of the money will be put towards developing new academic offerings “that will serve new populations of students at Calvin.”

The donation was announced at the most recent board of trustees meeting. “We are so very thankful to God and to the donors who made this gift possible. Our donors love the mission and were compelled by the vision of Calvin University and our desire to serve current and future students,” said Calvin University President Michael Le Roy.

Le Roy also stated that this gift shows that donors are confident in the university’s vision for the future, despite uncertainty from the pandemic.

The donor is anonymous but said, “We are delighted and honored to be a part of this effort and believe that Calvin will get significant gifts from others to create a truly great school of business that will demonstrate that business skills are gifts from God and are used to help bring His Kingdom.”