Edgewood Bakery: A Bakery Around the Corner

There’s a bakery about a 10-minute walk from Calvin University that gives free delivery to dorms and on-campus apartments. Rita Selles, owner and baker of Edgewood Bakery, offers a variety of baked goods including layered cakes, wedding cakes, cupcakes, cookies, tartlets, shortbreads and brownies. Some of her pastries are more specialized and can’t be found elsewhere in Grand Rapids, according to Selles.

Her inspiration comes from her mother’s kitchen in Ontario, “where baking was always from scratch.” She also drew inspiration from living in France and learning about pastry-making there. “I was exposed to a world of pastry that went far beyond my mother’s kitchen,” said Selles. After baking as a hobby with her children for a few years, Selles returned to school for her certificate in baking and pastry arts at Secchia Institute of Culinary Education at GRCC. Two years later she graduated as the Pastry Arts Valedictorian and the recipient of the Faculty Award.

The bakery’s prices range from “$12/dozen for French Madeleines to $50 for a 8” layer cake,” according to Selles. Her business comes from word of mouth. Edgewood Bakery has several gluten free options. Selles also said she is developing her own line of vegan desserts so there are options for those with dietary restrictions.

Some of Selles’s favorite items are the “chocolate cake, carrot cake, vanilla cake — these always please, as does the flourless chocolate cake.” She also said that she recently developed a “French Connection” line of specialty desserts that includes truffle cakes and opera cakes. These cakes were based from a pastry class Selles took in France. “So far, they have been very well received,” said Selles.

When it comes to the Calvin community, Selles said, “I have already had many Calvin parents contact me and were so excited that they could have me deliver a birthday cake, cupcakes, cookies, etc.” Selles, as a parent of current student Luc Selles and alumni Anna and Isabelle Selles, said that she “[loves] being able to do this for parents and students.”