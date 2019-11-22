After walking the stage, Calvin students pursue grad school

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The following information is taken from the Grad Report sheets found at: https://calvin.edu/offices-services/career-center/resources-and-publications/

All information in these sheets was gathered via four methods: Senior Class First Destination Survey, Faculty and staff reporting, Email communication, LinkedIn

Not all students that graduated are represented in the data. For example, the class of 2018 had 800 graduates, 564 of whom reported information that was collected. The data below comes solely from those students who reported. The fields focused on reflect the most populous departments, along with those that responded to Chimes’ inquiry.

According to the aforementioned spreadsheet provided by the Career Center, the top five graduate schools Calvin students attended from 2016-2018 are Calvin University with 82 attendees, University of Michigan with 49 attendees, Michigan State University with 21 attendees, Western Michigan University with 16 attendees, and Grand Valley State University with 9 attendees. The following information is taken from 2018 reports, unless otherwise stated.

In the combined fields of chemistry and biochemistry, 17 students who graduated in 2016-2017 have gone on to do graduate school studies, according to a spreadsheet provided by chemistry chair Douglas Vander Griend. Two students attended Ferris State University and two more attended St. George’s University. In the 2015-2016 year, 13 students attended graduate school, with University of Wisconsin being the most common school attended.

In the English department, 27% of graduates (seven students) are pursuing a graduate program. In 2018, 65% (17 students) are employed and 8% (two students) are unemployed.

In an email to Chimes, department co-chair Karen Saupe said that there doesn’t appear to be many trends with regard to specific grad school choices, but in recent years five students have gone to University of Michigan for graduate work.

Again in 2018, 25% of history graduates (six students) went on to graduate school. 71% (17 students) are currently employed, and one student is unemployed. This statistic is similar to that of 2015, with six students doing graduate studies and 14 students being employed that year.

28% of mathematics graduates (seven students) are in graduate school, 60% (15 students) are employed, and 8% (two students) are unemployed. This is a steep incline from 2015, where one student went to graduate school and nine students (accounting for 90%) were reported employed.

The nursing department, one of the larger majors in 2018, has six students in a graduate program, 34 students employed, and one unemployed. In 2015, only two students went on for graduate work, with 45 becoming employed.

The strategic communication program had one student pursuing grad work. There was also one student en route to graduate school in 2017, four in 2016, and one in 2015. In an email with Chimes, department chair Kathi Groenendyk said that strategic communication students “tend to either go to MSW (Masters of Social Work) programs, choose online programs (such as communication leadership from Azusa Pacific or public relations/integrated marketing communication from Marist or Purdue), or go to seminary or law school.”

423 students from 2016-2018 attended graduate school. 22