New coordinator of success and sexuality programming hired

This story has been updated to include comment from Vice President of Student Life Sarah Visser.

Starting December 2, Calvin University will welcome Kelsey Colburn as the new Coordinator of Student Success and Sexuality Programming (CSSSP). Colburn was officially hired on November 11.

Colburn received her BA in Social Work from Hope College and went on to study at the University of Illinois at Chicago for her Master of Social Work.

Vice President of Student Life Sarah Visser said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Kelsey to the Student Life team. She exudes the warmth, compassion, and conviction that we seek in this role. I was impressed with her approach to student care, her desire to cultivate learning on campus, and her commitment to Calvin University’s mission. We’re eager for her to begin her work here.”

As CSSSP, Colburn will help coordinate the Sexuality Series on campus as well as offer support and mentoring to students. Her position also helps with Sexuality and Gender Awareness (SAGA) and the Sexual Assault Prevention Team (SAPT).

Students are encouraged to stop by Commons Annex 139 on November 25 and 26 to write welcoming and encouraging messages for Colburn as she steps into her new role at Calvin.