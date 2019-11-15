Special Olympics Michigan to use old South Christian High School campus for new center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Nov. 6, Special Olympics Michigan announced they purchased South Christian High School’s former building. The building was constructed in 1953 and later renovated in 1999. With renovations underway, the old South Christian building is projected to become the “largest Special Olympics center in the world.”

Complete with two gyms, three sports fields and a 700+ capacity auditorium, South Christian’s vacancy left potential for this 127,000 square foot property. Special Olympics Michigan hopes to make the most of this facility’s resources and transform the space into an inclusive center for the entire state. The organization revealed on Facebook that they plan to use the space to foster “year-round programming, including league play, health and wellness services, youth athletic programming, training and development, and more.”

In that same Facebook post, Timothy Hileman, CEO of Special Olympics Michigan, was ecstatic to share his excitement with the public. He’s quoted saying, “Not only will [the building] help to foster the very integration and inclusion we seek to bring our athletes in West Michigan, it will also allow us the opportunity to serve athletes throughout the entire state of Michigan.”

Special Olympics Michigan currently hosts more than 700 competitions annually. A project of this caliber carries exciting implications for the future of Grand Rapids and disability inclusion.

Senior Director of Development for Special Olympics Michigan Krista Paulin said in an interview with WOODTV, “Our athletes usually have to fight for space or on waiting lists. They’ll do basketball practices or any type of practices in a basement if they have to because they’re so passionate and excited to be part of our program.” She continues, “this gives them an opportunity to have a space for free, that’s state of the art, that is an area that they can use, that’s their home.”

The Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center will be located in Byron Township, near Kalamazoo Street and 68th Street.