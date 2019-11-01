Woodland Mall offers new retailers and restaurants as part of redevelopment project

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Woodland Mall is currently in the middle of their redevelopment plan, which has a budget of $100 million that includes a variety of new retail stores, restaurants, and renovations. The new stores include Paddle North, Urban Outfitters and White House Black Market.

The project was started two years ago when the real estate company that owns Woodland Mall, PREIT (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust) purchased the old Sears building at the southwest wing of the mall. The building was demolished and will now be a new wing of the mall, which is already housing Urban Outfitters, Von Maur, Paddle North and Made in Michigan.

The most notable new store opening as part of the project is The Cheesecake Factory in replacement of Bar Louis. It will be only the second location in the state of Michigan and has been a work in progress for a few years. Cecily McCabe, the marketing director for PREIT at Woodland Mall, explained that The Cheesecake Factory will typically only open a new location if they can do at least $10 million in sales in a single financial year. Aside from providing dining services, The Cheesecake Factory also serves as a tourist attraction, which will help attract more people to the mall.

Another new restaurant to open is Black Rock Bar and Grill, most famous for their steaks served on lava rocks. The lava rocks are heated and allow the customer to cook their steak to their likeness right at the table.

Included among the new retail shops is Paddle North, a paddle board, kayak and utility dock store. Woodland Mall is the first mall in Michigan to host the Minnesota based company. The store offers a variety of paddle boards and kayaks that come in traditional or inflatable models for easier storage. Paddle North also offers clothing and apparel.

Along with Paddle North, Urban Outfitters has opened their first West Michigan location at Woodland.

According to McCabe, the project is expected to bring a total of 750 new jobs to the mall. “Retailers that are looking to grow — the healthy ones — are finding that Grand Rapids is the best place,” said McCabe. “The Cheesecake Factory alone hired 300 people in 30 days.”

In addition to the new restaurants and stores, the play area known as “bacon and eggs,” was replaced and moved to the food court. It’s taken on a new “friendly” monster theme and can accommodate children outside the pre-school range according to McCabe.

The redevelopment project, dubbed “Re-discover Woodland Mall,” currently has no official completion date. McCabe said, “We have new stores coming in 2020… retailers also want to be seen from 28th Street and the Beltline so more demolition and rebuilding will need to be done to accomplish that.”