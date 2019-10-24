Students in scholarship limbo following Michigan Tuition Grant Veto

On October 8, 2019, Michigan Representative Scot VanSingel introduced House Bill 5076. The bill is meant to reinstate the Michigan Tuition Grant that was recently vetoed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As reported by Chimes, roughly 900 Calvin students are directly affected by the veto. The bill was read and referred to the Committee on Appropriations by the Michigan legislature, meaning it’s being looked over before being taken to a vote.

While students wait for the legislature to vote on the new bill, many face added stress to their academic and personal lives. Graduate student Lindsey Gilder, who was expecting to receive the full $2,400 grant, is forced to pick up more hours to off-set the additional cost. During her undergraduate years, Gilder would work around 25 to 30 hours a week. Starting the speech pathology graduate program this year, she wanted to cut working hours down to 20 to 25 hours to free up more time to study. “Now with the loss of this tuition grant I have been picking up extra shifts and working at least 30 hours a week, usually closer to 35 hours.” Adding extra hours at work directly cuts into her study time as well, especially when it comes to working on group projects. “I work most of my hours over the weekend so it can be hard to catch up on sleep.”

Senior Nate Herder was also receiving the full grant before the veto. “[The veto] hasn’t had a huge effect on me yet because Calvin hasn’t asked for the money yet…if I do end up having to pay it, it will have an effect on what I budgeted for the school year,” Herder said. Although losing the grant definitely added some unneeded stress, Herder explained he doesn’t feel like it’s affecting him as much as other students. “I’m a computer science major, which comes with good paid internships, which a lot of other people don’t have. I also came to Calvin with good scholarships, which I’m really fortunate to have.”

Herder explained he’s angry the state legislature for providing the money only to take it away during the middle of the semester.

Some majors have additional costs on top of the annual tuition. For example, nursing students have the added burden of clinical fees. “As a nursing major I have an added fee around $1,500 per semester,” said Stephanie Westing. Westing was receiving $1,500 from the tuition grant before losing it to the veto.

Herder and Westing both explained they are fortunate enough to receive some help with their tuition payments from their parents, but the possibility of having to take out an additional loan still looms over them. Westing said, “This summer I worked at a Christian summer camp and didn’t make a lot of money, but the money I did make I need to pay for rent, and groceries, and getting to and from clinicals.” To budget and save money, Westing did not purchase a parking pass or meal plan.

Both Herder and Westing are concerned for other students who may not have the same resources available to them.