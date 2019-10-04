What is it like to be a Ready for Life student at Calvin?

What is it like to be a student at ready for life?

I have teachers that help me grow and learn. What I love about Ready for Life is that I get to meet new students and mentors. What made me come here is that there are more opportunities for me. I struggled a lot in highschool my freshman year. I enjoy school at Ready for Life more, and recieve better help. -Olivia

Ready for Life has a lot of people who can help you with your work. The thing I like about Ready for life at Calvin is that I can make lots of friends. The biggest reason why I came to Calvin is because it has more opportunities for me to get into sports. -Qori

How does this program help you to learn and grow?

Ready for life has changed my way of thinking. I thought school would be easy but it has challenged me and taken me out of my comfort zone. I really don’t like going out of my comfort zone. I like to stay in one place at one time but Ready for Life has changed that. Ready for Life has helped me in more ways than I can name. -Olivia

This school helps me be prepared. It makes me want to come to class more often because I learn something new every time. I’ve been learning more about societal structures in my class, IDIS 205. -Qori

How can Calvin do better at including students with disabilities?

Calvin doesn’t need to do anything better. I have cognitive impairment that I was born with. Ready for life has shown me that what I have isn’t something to be ashamed of. I like living at home because I’m a homebody and get homesick easily. But I do wish they had something for students with disabilities like a dance that everyone can help. -Olivia

I wish to have more clubs to go to. I wanted to live in a dorm and I hope that it will change in the future. Also, I would like to have more outings with students that live in the dorms. -Qori