Calvin community loses senior student in motorcycle accident

Max Renauldo, at far left, stands with other Calvin ROTC students.

Calvin University student Max Renauldo died in a motorcycle crash on Friday, Aug. 23. He was a senior finance major and a member of the Army National Guard.

According to University Pastor Mary Hulst, Renauldo was baptized into the Catholic Church on Easter this year and his family “is rejoicing in his strong faith.” Brennan McClain, who played hockey with Renauldo for a season, was baptized a Catholic the same day as Renauldo. McClain spoke to Renauldo’s character, saying “Max’s character was built off of respect and love… He would sacrifice anything for anyone.”

Sarah Visser, vice president of student life, encouraged students in need of emotional support to contact the Center for Counseling and Wellness. “Please join us in praying that God’s peace will guard the hearts and minds of Max’s family and friends as they walk through this difficult time,” Visser added, “All of us are grieving the loss of a beloved member of our Calvin community.”

The administration will be communicating with the community on Monday.

Renauldo’s obituary and information regarding his funeral on Aug. 30 can be found at https://www.mkdfuneralhome.com/obituaries/max-renaulda/.

This story has been updated to include Renauldo’s major.