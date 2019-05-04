It’s okay to not know everything

Particularly with how dynamic this semester has been, I take comfort in knowing that I don’t know everything, and I’m not supposed to. People often undervalue uncertainty. As an engineering major, I have seen that especially in the sciences, it should be assumed that the unknown is not only necessary to progress, but a good and healthy part of it. The scientific method rests on unanswered questions, and, by not knowing everything, we are blessed with the ability to learn.

Even Biblically, we should expect our lives to be unclear. Hebrews 11 says that “faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see” and later that “without faith it is impossible to please God” (NIV). The obvious conclusion from this is that we should not be able to “see” everything because then we wouldn’t be trusting God and then couldn’t please Him, which we gravely want to do.

I don’t mean to say that we should not search for answers to our questions; some days all important questions must be answered. I do, however, want to comfort you by saying that if you are a graduating senior, like me, or if you see change coming to Calvin and you don’t know what next year will look like, you don’t need to. Rest in the unknown and trust God in the process.