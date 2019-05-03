Knights named to All-MIAA teams

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a strong spring season by Calvin athletics, several Knights were named to All-MIAA teams in the first wave of all-conference announcements.

The softball team had a Calvin-high five players earn all-conference honors, with three named to the First-Team and two named to the Second-Team.

Sophomore catcher Grace Stock was named to her second First-Team All-MIAA after hitting .383, with an OBP of .454, a team-high 34 RBIs (fourth in the MIAA) and 13 doubles (tied third in MIAA). She is joined on the First-Team by teammates Ellie Borst (12-4, 2.09 ERA, MIAA-high 94 Ks) and Hannah Horvath (.377 AVG, .445 OBP, 16 SB). Freshman Hannah Biddlecome (.422 AVG, .466 OBP, 5 3B) and junior Kayla Groen (.369 AVG, 11 doubles) were named to the Second-Team.

The softball team was not the only Calvin squad to have five all-conference players, as the women’s lacrosse team landed four on the First-Team All-MIAA and one on the Second-Team.

Senior Genevieve Schneemann finished her final regular season on a strong note, earning First-Team honors after scoring 60 goals (third best in MIAA), tallying 78 points (fourth best in MIAA) and taking 118 shots (fourth best in MIAA). Senior Lauren Slachter was also named to the First-Team in her senior campaign after scoring 48 goals, which was tied for fifth best in the conference. Junior Jamie Van De Burg recorded 35 goals, 26 assists (third best in MIAA) and 61 points (eighth best in MIAA), which was good enough to place her on the First-Team as well.

Senior defenseman Aly Gagnon earned her second First-Team All MIAA after another strong spring, and junior defenseman Sarah Hall was named to the Second-Team.

The first men’s lacrosse team from Calvin to earn a spot in the MIAA Tournament produced four all-conference players.

Senior Noah Nedd earned his second First-Team All-MIAA nod after racking up 66 groundballs, which was good for fifth best in the conference. Sophomore defenseman Connor Wysong was also named to the First-Team, marking his first all-conference selection. Seniors Max Foster (36 goals, 20 assists) and Austin Bontreger (28 goals) were named to the Second-Team.

The women’s and men’s tennis teams were the final ones to have players named to all-conference teams in the first wave of announcements.

Sophomore Leah Newhof was selected to her second First-Team in as many years, after recording a 16-4 No. 1 singles record (6-2 in the MIAA) and 17-3 No. 1 doubles record. Newhof’s doubles partner, Madeline Brouwer, was named to the Second-Team because of her tremendous doubles play as well as her 11-9 No. 2 singles record (4-4 in the MIAA).

Jose Larrea, a senior, was the only men’s tennis player to be named to the all-conference teams. He earned a Second-Team nod, finishing with a 9-7 No.1 singles record (3-3 in the MIAA) and an 11-4 No.1 doubles record (3-2 in the MIAA) with partner Max Stallings.

All-MIAA announcements for men’s and women’s track and field, as well as baseball, will be named within the upcoming days as MIAA regular season play comes to a close.