Opinion: Calvin College administration needs to talk about abortion

Calvin College boasts about its commitment to asking hard questions and engaging in the problems of the real world. It has conversations about sexuality, equality, sustainability and diversity, and Calvin students are encouraged not to ignore the marginalized and to think deeply about issues in our society. However, there is one topic that is completely taboo from Calvin’s administration: abortion.

A Town Hall meeting was just held on campus hosted by Student Senate and featuring President LeRoy. This was meant to discuss the “community’s values” at Calvin. However, the issues covered were restricted to cultural engagement, creation care and diversity. While we are actively moving towards other controversial topics, these topics are limited. Although there are student organizations that are moving towards conversations about abortion, Calvin’s administration looks the other way when it comes to abortion. This needs to change.

Calvin claims to be a community committed to seeking justice and truth. Whatever your stance may be, there is no doubt that abortion deals with a justice issue. If you are pro-choice, you believe that women are having rights taken away from them — a case of injustice. If you are pro-life, you believe that innocent children are being killed every day; also a case of injustice.

Either way, we don’t have just systems, and this is not something that can be ignored any longer. Something is wrong with the current situation. The injustice surrounding abortion is significant, and it is impacting our world in vast ways. If Calvin College wants to continue to claim it is equipping students to “act justly,” then the aversion to the topic of abortion must end.