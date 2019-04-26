Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Menu

CPI student crafts Calvin chess set

Ellington Smith, Staff Reporter|April 26, 2019

Chess+set+crafted+by+CPI+student%2C+Robert
Back to Article
Back to Article

CPI student crafts Calvin chess set

Chess set crafted by CPI student, Robert

Chess set crafted by CPI student, Robert

Photo by Ellington Smith

Chess set crafted by CPI student, Robert

Photo by Ellington Smith

Photo by Ellington Smith

Chess set crafted by CPI student, Robert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“The CPI program is like pushing my last pawn in order to recapture my queen; thus, restoring my strength,” wrote Calvin Prison Initiative (CPI) student Robert in a letter expressing his gratitude for the program turning his life around.

Robert, a second-year CPI student, spent nearly a year and a half, in addition to his studies, building a chess set that represents Calvin. During his two years enrolled in the CPI program, he has seen a community change in an uplifting way that is typically not associated with other prisons. While students do not always express their gratitude to this degree, it is not uncommon for students participating in the program to do so through projects and other art pieces.

Christina Pickett, administrative assistant of CPI, said that “these students are some of the most eager and thankful people you will ever come across.”

This elaborate showing of gratitude took a lot of time and effort for Robert to construct. Bound by some of the restrictions of the prison, he was not allowed access to certain materials, but he made do with what he had. One way he was able to uniquely construct the board was through using soaked legal pads of cardboard and compressing them to mimic wood. This and other innovative details went into creating the set.

Initially the chess set was showcased at the Spring Convocation for CPI, and afterwards it resided in the CPI office. From there it was treated as a prized treasure and lobbied to go to several locations on campus such as the president’s office. To showcase the chess set in a more prominent place for more to see it, it’s now in the main floor of Hekman Library. This has brought joy to Robert.

This chess set is a testament: “God has changed the culture of the prison through faith and education,” said Pickett. For more details on the specific construction of the board, Robert has provided a detailed list and letter concerning the makeup of the board, which is on display with the chess board on the main floor of Hekman Library.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Prof partners with SEE org for groundbreaking research on illicit massage parlors in Grand Rapids
Prof partners with SEE org for groundbreaking research on illicit massage parlors in Grand Rapids
Flag event raises awareness for sexual assault: Protect Life flag display postponed
Flag event raises awareness for sexual assault: Protect Life flag display postponed
Current VP for finance and administration retires, will stay until replacement is hired
Current VP for finance and administration retires, will stay until replacement is hired
Committee seeks to cultivate student conversation on plagiarism
Committee seeks to cultivate student conversation on plagiarism
Le Roy speaks on SAO, sustainability and diversity at town hall
Le Roy speaks on SAO, sustainability and diversity at town hall