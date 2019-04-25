Four Knights receive Player of Week honors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Calvin athletes continued to shine last week, as four were named to their respective sports’ Player of the Week teams.

Simon Detmer, a freshman out of Chicago, IL, broke the National USA Adaptive Track and Field Under 20 record for the 1,500m run with his time of 4:51.04. Detmer’s record time was nearly an entire second faster than the previous record of 4:52.0. His Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honor follows fellow Knight Caleb Ferguson’s award-winning performance the week before.

Sophomore Renee Miller was named the Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week. Miller’s 5.41m jump in the long jump was the best mark by an NCAA Division III athlete at the event, and earned the top spot in the MIAA this season, beating out Hope junior Mitchel Achien’g. This is the first time this season that a Knight has earned the award.

The Calvin track and field teams didn’t stop there, as the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week was awarded to Calvin sophomore Annie Needs.Needs finished with the best NCAA Division III time in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic. Her time of 11:44 is the second best in the MIAA this season, but is a whopping 38 seconds behind Trine’s sophomore Evie Bultemeyer. Just like Detmer, Needs’ honor marks the second week in a row that a Knight has won the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, as senior Katie Diekema won the previous week.

Tennis player Madeline Brouwer took home the Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award. Brouwer didn’t drop any sets in the two No.1 doubles matches she played with partner Leah Newhof, and only lost two sets in the two No. 2 singles matches she played. Brouwer’s fantastic week improved her singles record to 15-9 overall, and her doubles record to 18-5. Brouwer is the first Calvin women’s tennis player to win the award since it was awarded to Newhof on March 4.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams will participate in both the Hillsdale College Gina Relays and the Davenport Invite this weekend, April 25-27. The women’s tennis team will play at Trine on Saturday, April 27.