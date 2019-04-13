Calvin nursing department welcomes Class of 2021

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Today marked the first official day for more than 60 sophomores that made it to the Calvin nursing school. During the orientation, which started at 9 a.m. and ended around 12 p.m., many students witnessed a sense of joy as they were welcomed by faculty to the program. The incoming students met in the Science Building where they met fellow students, friends and faculty where they shared snacks and excitement for their new adventure.

Mary Doornbos, a professor and the department chair in the program, opened the event by reading a segment called “A Nurse’s Prayer” from Sister Elizabeth to the students, where she highlighted some expectations required of nurses and the hard work they are to invest in their jobs. Doornbos further voiced the many opportunities entailed in nursing that students should be open to explore.

The nursing faculty and professors continued to welcome the students as they shared relevant information to help the students for the next two years in the program.

According to Nana Oduro, an incoming student in the program, this was a great day to gather with people with the same goal: to help people and communities and serve wholeheartedly as a nurse.

Other students also reflected the desire to step out in the community and the world as agents of renewal to bring love and care to those that need it. The entire orientation ended up around noon, where students tried on scrubs and made purchases for their medical equipment like stethoscopes, pressure calves and textbooks.

As this marks the beginning of the next two years for the class of 2021 in Calvin’s nursing school, many expressed excitement to embark on the new journey.