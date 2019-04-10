Softball sweeps Hope in two game series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The softball team stretched their win streak to seven games after sweeping Hope College in a two-game set over the weekend.

The first game of the day started out as a defensive battle, with only one run being scored by either team through the first four innings.

Hope’s 1-0 lead couldn’t survive the top of the fifth inning, however, as the Knights managed to score seven runs on a bases loaded walk, a single by senior Maddie DeGroot, a double by junior Abi Colon, and a two-run homerun by sophomore Grace Stock. Calvin scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings, extending their lead to 9-1. A Hope College RBI with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, put the score at 9-2, where it remained for the rest of the game.

Calvin junior Hannah Horvath collected three hits in the contest, while DeGroot, Colon and Stock each drove in two runs. Sophomore Bri Leegwater allowed only three hits and one run in 5.2 innings, and improved her record to 5-0 on the season.

Just like the first game of the series, Hope jumped out to an early 1-0 lead over Calvin in game two. This lead was short lived, as Stock hit her second two-run homerun in the bottom of the second inning, giving Calvin a 2-1 lead.

After a leadoff double by Stock in the bottom of the fourth inning, junior Kayla Groen drove in the runner on a base hit. Thanks to an error by Hope’s pitcher, Groen scored on the next batter, pushing Calvin’s lead to 4-1.

While Hope fought back with a two-out RBI in the top of the fifth inning, back-to-back RBI singles by junior Grace Quiggle and Groen and the bottom of the inning gave the Knights a 6-2 advantage.

The four-run lead was all sophomore Ellie Borst needed in the circle, as she only allowed one base runner in the final two innings, giving Calvin a 6-2 win.

Borst struck out six and only allowed four hits en route to her team-high seventh win of the season. Stock and Groen both had two RBIs in the game, and Groen had a game-high three hits.

The Knights will play a home doubleheader against conference foe St. Mary’s on April 13.