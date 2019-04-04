Men’s lacrosse splits weekend games

This past weekend Calvin’s Men’s Lacrosse team played two games with mixed outcomes. The first was on Friday, March 30 against Carthage, and the second was on Saturday against Northland.

The match against Carthage did not go smoothly for the Knights as they fell short to out-of-conference opponent Carthage 14-5. In the first half of the game, Calvin stayed within striking distance of Carthage as the score was 2-2 after the first quarter and 4-3 at the end of the first half. Once the second half commenced, the Carthage Red Men came out firing on all cylinders as they scored nine goals in the third quarter compared to just one for Calvin, which stretched their lead to 13-4 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

With the game nearly out of reach, both teams only notched one in the fourth, causing the game to end with a score of 14-5 in Carthage’s favor. Despite the loss, standout performers were leading scorer senior Max Foster who was able to extend his goal tally on the season to 23, and second leading scorer Jacob Gandara who also scored a goal extending his goal tally to 17, and notched an assist for his sixth of the season.

The next matchup against Northland was much more positive for the Knights as they substantially defeated the Lumberjacks 22-4. In this match they got off to a quick start as they managed five goals within the first quarter, two of which came from first-year-student Chase Sparling, as Calvin led 5-1 after one quarter. The second quarter was more of the same for Calvin as they scored eight goals coming from a variety of scorers, including sophomore Jacob Gandara and sophomore Noah Boelens. Also among these scores in the second quarter was Chase Sparling, giving him a hat trick and Calvin a lead of 13-1 at the end of the first half.

Calvin’s domination carried on into the second half as they went on to easily defeat the Northland Lumberjacks 22-4. Standout performers in this game were first-year-student Chase Sparling who went on to add to his total, ending the game with four goals, and equaling his total was Noah Boelens with four goals as well.

The Knights will look to build off of this victory in a home conference game Saturday, April 6 against Albion.