Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Menu

Fish House transformed into commuters’ basement

Naomi Vroegop, Guest Writer|April 4, 2019

Tetris+table+in+the+Fish+House
Back to Article
Back to Article

Fish House transformed into commuters’ basement

Tetris table in the Fish House

Tetris table in the Fish House

Photo by Yolanda Chow

Tetris table in the Fish House

Photo by Yolanda Chow

Photo by Yolanda Chow

Tetris table in the Fish House

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After returning from spring break, students noticed something different about the Fish House. The space now contains a few bean bag chairs and two arcade games. The arcade games cost 25 cents to play and include games such as Tetris, Pac Man, Mappy, Millipede and other classic arcade games as well. The games have the option of either single or two-player. These new additions are the result of a project the first-year student senate member Kay Casturo has worked on with her team.

Senator Casturo said that the project came from ideas given by students. Casturo explained, “we wanted a nice space for students to hang out and study… a kind of commuter basement — like dorm basements, but commuter style.”

Photo by Naomi Vroegop
Pac-Man arcade game

First-year student Jacob Doorn, who was playing on one of the arcade games Monday afternoon, said, “I think it’s a nice addition. It’s becoming a lot more of a space where you can come and relax rather than somewhere where you have to be doing homework,” said Doorn.

The renovation ideas came from the results of a survey sent out by student senate.

“There were so many ideas submitted for what we should put in that space,” said Casturo, “it did take a lot of discerning and figuring out what should go in the space, but I think we came to a really cool conclusion.”

The space combines two kinds of spaces students asked for: comfort and arcade spaces.

Photo by Naomi Vroegop
Bean bag chairs on the stage, which has been moved slightly

Casturo herself was most excited about the bean bags on the new stage area and how the stage has become more accessible.

Student senate hopes that the Fish House will continue to be a place that fosters community. Now that the games are installed, their hope is that the Fish House will be a place that has continual use throughout the day, rather than one where activity tapers off in the evening.  

There are more elements of the upgrade project yet to come, according to Casturo. While students can expect bookshelves by the end of the summer, a foosball table has not yet been confirmed.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Save SAO movement sparked by SAO budget news
Save SAO movement sparked by SAO budget news
Amid unspecified budget cuts, Le Roy states strong financial condition
Amid unspecified budget cuts, Le Roy states strong financial condition
Calvin cuts SAO and Ken Heffner from budget, students uneasy
Calvin cuts SAO and Ken Heffner from budget, students uneasy
Men in nursing share perspectives on their profession
Men in nursing share perspectives on their profession
Calvin develops growth strategy for Vision 2030
Calvin develops growth strategy for Vision 2030