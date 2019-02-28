Calvin College's official student newspaper since 1907

Calvin College Chimes

Menu

Bennink basement floods

Yolanda Chow, Campus Co-Editor|February 28, 2019

Photo+by+Yolanda+Chow.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Bennink basement floods

Photo by Yolanda Chow.

Photo by Yolanda Chow.

Photo by Yolanda Chow.

Photo by Yolanda Chow.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A half-inch of standing water filled the Bennink dorm laundry, storage and trunk rooms through the drains this past Sunday afternoon, leaking into the basement hallway. Campus safety was alerted that afternoon by a resident assistant (RA) of Boer-Bennink (BB), and the issue was resolved within a few hours.

The on-call supervisor for building services called a plumbing service on the way to the dorm. Water was discovered to be coming from a blockage in the drainage pipe system, caused by flushable wipes and other non-dissolvable items caught on the pipes’ sides, according to Michelle Guinyard, the resident director (RD) of BB.

Guinyard said the clearing of the drains took about an hour and a half, while the cleanup took about two hours. No damages were incurred by the basement or any personal property. Building services sanitized the floor and everything is dry again. In other words, said Guinyard, “the basement feels back to normal.”

“To prevent this from happening again, I’ve communicated to my residents to only flush toilet paper in the toilets,” wrote Guinyard.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Name change to Calvin University requires new merchandise and renovations
Name change to Calvin University requires new merchandise and renovations
CTC’s “Hairspray” canceled
CTC’s “Hairspray” canceled
Calvin Prison Initiative student faces deportation
Calvin Prison Initiative student faces deportation
“Calvin Memes for CRC Teens” goes viral
“Calvin Memes for CRC Teens” goes viral
New Vice President for Enrollment Strategy hired
New Vice President for Enrollment Strategy hired