CTC’s “Hairspray” canceled

The Calvin Theatre Company (CTC) canceled their production of “Hairspray,” which was previously postponed for the fall of 2019. The professional touring company within Calvin’s region that caused the license to be restricted for the spring 2019 semester will now continue their tour through 2020.

Cassandra VanderWell, choreographer for “Hairspray,” had already completed some of the choreography. She said, “When I was informed that Hairspray was canceled for the Fall 2019 season, I was quite disappointed. Hairspray is a unique production because dance is seamlessly woven into the storyline and characters. I was looking forward to choreographing for a show that centralizes dance in this way and makes a social statement.”

Sara Joslyn is a member of the CTC student board as well as stage manager for “Hairspray” and its spring replacement, “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Joslyn said of “Hairspray,” “we had already done so much design work for the production, and of course it was already cast. It was hard to let go of the show that we had so much started for.”

Debra Freeberg, director of the Calvin Theatre Company, was disappointed especially for members of the cast and production who had already put time and effort into “Hairspray,” but she added, “We [must now] move forward. We are very excited with the new season we have planned.”

The CTC is “pleased to announce” that they will be presenting “A Wrinkle in Time” in the fall of 2019 to kick off their new theatrical season with the theme of “Home and Hope.”

According to Freeberg, “The story [of “A Wrinkle in Time”] proves two things: first, that Love can overcome Evil and, second, there is such a thing as a Tesseract! Audiences ages five to 105 will be captivated” [by John Glore’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s novel].

To continue with the theme of “Home and Hope,” the CTC will be presenting Laboratory Theatre “Shorts” in February 2020 as well as Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” next spring. These “Shorts” will be directed and potentially designed by Calvin students from a Laboratory Theatre interim class.

The Calvin Theatre Company has recognized Dean Elizabeth Vander Lei, Ken Erffmeyer and Advancement for their work in the production of “Hairspray.”

Chimes contacted additional members of the cast and production of “Hairspray,” but they were unable to comment at this time.