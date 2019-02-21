New Vice President for Enrollment Strategy hired

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lauren Jensen will assume the position of Vice President for Enrollment Strategy of Calvin College on Friday, March 1 following the retirement of current VP Russ Bloem. Jensen is a Calvin alumna who previously held the positions of Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Analytics and interim director of admissions at Calvin College.

Jensen has prior experience in administrative leadership. Before Calvin, she served at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, Canada, where she “worked on challenges related to enrollment growth, budget and finance, market demand, organizational effectiveness, strategic planning, and more.”

“God used these roles to equip me with unique perspectives and gifts which I believe he calls me to apply to the challenges ahead for this VP role,” expressed Jensen.

As VP for Enrollment Strategy, Jensen aims to move Calvin College well through various problems currently facing higher education. She looks forward to bringing about Vision 2030 as well as collaborating with other departments and divisions and interacting with prospective students and their families.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate in new ways around enrollment,” said Jensen.

Jensen hopes to continue pairing values such as boldness with humility and diversity with inclusion within the enrollment division.

As Jensen prepares to step into her new role as VP, President Le Roy, in an email to the campus community, also thanked Russ Bloem for his decade of service in this role. With this change of leadership, Calvin continues forward with Vision 2030.

“I am passionate about where Calvin is headed, and I think the enrollment division must play a big role in getting Calvin to that vision,” Jensen shared.