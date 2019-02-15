Senior Night in Calvin Women’s Basketball Final Home Game

The Calvin women’s basketball team hosted Kalamazoo for their final home game of the season, and congratulated their seniors in what would be their final home game. Before the game began on February 9, the three seniors, Sarah Cassel, Becca Richards and Rachel Warners, were presented with a bouquet of flowers each to commemorate their time on Calvin’s basketball team.

In the first quarter Calvin jumped off to a quick lead due to two 3-pointers by junior Kara Minderhoud, but Kalamazoo responded with a couple of buckets of their own to stay within six points, pushing the score to 18 to 11 as the quarter came to a close. In the second quarter it became a more daunting game as both teams struggled to score. A few buckets from Calvin came from first-year student Gabby Timmer in the quarter, but Kalamazoo’s solid guard play kept the Hornets within 1 or 2 possessions, and allowed them to eventually take the lead. Layups by Calvin’s frontcourt tandem, Timmer and Warners, allowed Calvin to retake the lead and maintain it heading into the half, winning 35-32.

Both teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, with Timmer producing early in the half for Calvin, as she had a significant height advantage over her opponents. Despite her efforts, the Kalamazoo backcourt continued to carry them offensively as they remained down one possession for much of the quarter. At the conclusion of the quarter, Kalamazoo tied the game despite Timmer ending the quarter with 22 points.

Kalamazoo took a quick two-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Calvin responded immediately with two buckets by Warners. Kalamazoo didn’t stop coming as they continued to produce, causing the score to be 64-61 in Calvin’s favor with five minutes to go. Then Calvin went on a run and gained some separation due to baskets by the outstanding frontcourt, as they took over the game and increased the lead to 10 with a little over two minutes left. As the lead continued to grow and Calvin’s victory seemed sealed, Calvin’s coach entered all the seniors into the game at once so they could play together one last time.

Calvin concluded the game with a 75-61 victory over Kalamazoo, led by Timmer who poured in 31 points along with 17 rebounds, and key contributions by Warners and Minderhoud who had 15 points apiece. The game ended in pure joy for Calvin as they secured the final home win for their seniors with family and friends in attendance. The influence of the seniors was very evident as they shared embraces with teammates and coaches.