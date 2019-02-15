Poetry Jam is back!

In relation to Black History Month, the annual Poetry Jam hosted by the Multicultural Student Development Office (MSDO) is back. The event will take place Tuesday, February 26, 7-10 p.m. in the Fish House.

Poetry Jam is an opportunity for all students, whether they are engineering majors or English majors, to share and express their artistic talents. MSDO invites students to share in a time of fellowship and spoken word, although students may perform more than just poetry. The event allows students to perform in a multitude of ways, whether they are singing, dancing or playing an instrument.

The event, which has been going on for over 15 years, is relating its theme this year to Black History Month. Khayree Williams, assistant dean for the MSDO, expressed, “Poetry Jam is related to Black History Month because historically poems and songs were used to chronicle the struggles of African Americans in our country.” Williams added, “They [poems and songs] were even used as ways to communicate in code during the days of slavery.”

Williams explained that this year the MSDO will be incorporating some Black history facts as well as giving out prizes. Students who participate will be eligible to receive a free t-shirt for performing at the event. Every year the MSDO team invites a local poet to perform at the event. Martin Avila, programming coordinator for the MSDO, shared some of the previous performers: former Grand Rapids poet laureate Marcel Price, Kyd Kane a 2017 Art Prize finalist, Antonio “Tone” Taylor, Lemarr Jackson, and others. Students will have to attend the event to find out who the guest poet will be for 2019 as the poet has not yet been revealed. This year Avila will also be deejaying and setting the tone for the event.

Next week MSDO student ambassadors will be hosting sign-ups at Johnny’s for students interested in performing. Performers this year will have a three-minute slot to sing, dance or recite their poetry. Sign-ups will also be made available via Student News, which will include a link. Students are encouraged to take a study break and enjoy some poetry and celebrate Black History Month.