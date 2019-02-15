Inspired by Calvin’s Unlearn week and the documentary “13th,” junior Skyler Rich has founded a clothing brand business called Forgive Everyone. Rich expressed that the documentary opened his eyes to some of the injustices surrounding those that are incarcerated. As awareness for those incarcerated increases in today’s world, both former and currently incarcerated individuals are actively involved, and proceeds are allocated to programs dedicated to helping inmates find housing, employment and other services as they rebuild their lives after prison.

Rich is a business marketing major with a minor in political science. Taking his newfound inspiration, Rich spent over 12 hours creating his business plan, website, Instagram, and clothing designs and figuring out how to manufacture the products. Once his business plan was complete, he posted an ad on Craigslist that requested contact with any individuals who were formerly incarcerated. Someone soon contacted him and from there his network began to expand.

A big supporter of Rich’s business is a 26-year-old man who is a former inmate and student of the Calvin Prison Initiative program. He faced some legal troubles when he was 19 but now does some design work for Forgive Everyone. Another contributor is a 28-year-old man who is currently incarcerated and has designed a whole collection for Forgive Everyone.

Because of the support of these individuals that responded to his Craigslist ad, Rich’s small idea of an advocacy business has blossomed. He has been inspired by the reception he has received and believes this business can have a significant social impact, as he stressed that “the first step to social change is getting people to actually care about the issues, and to get people to care about the issues, they need to care about the person.”

Although on some occasions he has found it hard to raise empathy for these people, the business has gotten off to a great start. He has sold clothes in Canada, Mexico, the U.S., Morocco and India over the last year as many people have been willing to support the rehabilitation and new lives of those formerly incarcerated. His goal is for the business to grow to where he can open up his own store and eventually a community center that can be a safe place for the formerly incarcerated, where they can live and be treated with respect. In doing this he hopes to change the perspectives and biases towards the formerly incarcerated.

Those interested in supporting this cause should visit the website at forgiveeveryoneco.com and Instagram page @forgiveeveryoneco.