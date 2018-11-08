Calvin administration makes statement on the legalization of marijuana

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Calvin College administration has released a statement regarding how the passing of Proposal 1, which legalizes recreational use of marijuana in Michigan, will affect Calvin’s campus. Despite its legalization, it will remain prohibited.

The statement notes this is partially because it remains illegal on a federal level. In order for Calvin to continue receiving federal aid and grants, it must prohibit the use of all illegal drugs.

Calvin’s administration noted in the statement they also believe this is better for the community.

“We believe that marijuana use can undermine academic performance, mental health, and productive work environments,” the statement reads. It also notes there are instructions in Scripture “which caution against intoxication.”

The administration will be releasing an FAQ about the policy in the following weeks.