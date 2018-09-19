Women’s volleyball, men’s soccer remain undefeated

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If the first two weeks of the season are any indication for the rest of the year, the Knights may need to make room for more trophies.

Both the women’s volleyball team (#1 in the nation) and men’s soccer team (#5 in the nation) have not lost a game, winning handedly against almost every opponent they have played.

The volleyball team’s hot start is not surprising, considering they finished in the final four of the NCAA tournament last season.

Led by seniors Anna Kamp (168 kills) and Keilahna Castillo (138 digs), as well as junior Sarah Devries (211 assists), the volleyball team has only dropped six sets through the first eleven games.

With many tough matches ahead, including two against Hope, the team will likely lean on these leaders as well as head coach Amber Warners as they attempt to return to the national championship for the fifth time since 2010.

Just like the women’s volleyball team, the men’s soccer team looks to return to the national championship for the second time in three years.

Their offense has led to 32 goals in only seven games, including eight players scoring at least two goals, and four players scoring four or more goals (Witte-7, Olson-5, McCaw-4, Albrecht-4).

The Knights have proved to be a defensive force as well, limiting their opponents to ten shots and five goals in the seven-game span.

After a loss in the third round of the NCAA tournament a year ago, the men’s soccer team hopes to continue this winning streak for the rest of the season and return to the national championship for the fourth time since 2009.

Volleyball will play Hope College at home on Saturday, September 22, and men’s soccer will face the University of Chicago at home on September 22 as well.

