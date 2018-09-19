Why Christianity matters, but not exclusively

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Re: https://calvinchimes.org/2018/09/13/christianity-matters-now-more-than-ever/

In a recent opinion piece titled “Purpose for purpose: why Christianity matters now more than ever,” a fellow Christian offered insight and encouragement as to why and how the Christian religion offers hope and a purpose beyond merely going about our lives. While there are aspects to the piece that I can affirm as a believer, I am also troubled by how it appears to paint Christianity as the only worthwhile source of purpose.

But surely all truth is God’s truth. In that sense, Christianity need not be pitted against other movements “such as agnosticism, atheism or skepticism.” There may be tenets of these worldviews at odds with orthodoxy, but living a Christ-like life is not exclusive to Christians. On the contrary, there are those who claim to be Christians but to whom the Lord would say, “I never knew you” (Matthew 7:23, ESV).

Indeed, there are those who sneer at and protest Christianity as a religion — just as some Christians sneer at and protest those whom they believe are going against God, the definition of which, depending on who you ask, often varies.

And yet Christianity matters today, not so much because we need to “defend our faith” but because we are called to “defend the orphan, plead for the widow” (Isaiah 1:17, NASB). And Jesus — the person, not the proof-text — can lead us there.