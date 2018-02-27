Calvin awarded Fall Prevention grant

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Michigan Health Endowment fund recently awarded the Calvin College speech pathology department, in collaboration with Calvin College Rehabilitation Services and Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM), a $433,394 grant to implement a Fall Prevention program to educate Grand Rapids seniors.

The program will rely heavily on volunteer involvement from students in pre-health, speech pathology, nursing, social work and various other departments at Calvin in addition to occupational and physical therapy faculty and students from Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is also involved.

Collaboration is key for this project and the students involved see this as one of the highlights of the program. Steven Vanderkamp, clinic director of rehabilitation speech pathology & audiology at Calvin College Rehabilitation Services, shared that professional collaboration is a key part of his vision for the program.

“We hope our students begin to appreciate what the other students are doing and be able to support each other. I think that will be a real win for Calvin students and students that are in these different health programs.”

Vanderkamp hopes that students who are studying one field in medicine will have a clear understanding of the other fields so as to better help their future patients find and navigate comprehensive and integrated care.

Claire Sterr, a graduate speech pathology student interning at Calvin College Rehabilitation Services, also noted the professional value of working with individuals in the same field but different specialties.

“It has also been a pleasure to gain a closer look at the role of other professionals such as physical therapists, occupational therapists, nurses, social workers, and vision specialists,” Sterr said

“I have learned about the work of these professionals in several of my classes, but it has been a unique experience to see what it looks like for these disciplines to all work together so closely and comprehensively!”

Jake Kalkman, a junior and pre-med student, is excited about the connection the new program builds between Calvin and the larger community.

“The people who participate in the study will, hopefully, benefit from the program and it also gives them an opportunity to see what’s going on at this institution within their community,” he said.

Kalkman applied to be part of the program after Teri Crumb sent out a request for volunteers to the pre-health students. He hopes his involvement in this program will provide valuable experience for his future career in medicine.

“Clinical research experience like this is extremely valuable as it’s something for me to add to my [medical school] application and talk about in admissions interviews,” Kalkman explained. “Additionally, as a doctor I hope to not only provide quality health care to my patients but to advance my field of medicine as well.”

The program will also allow students to try new educational ideas and methods with the participants as they help develop the program. This too is career experience for students like Kalkmen.

“Participating in a project like this gives me a glimpse of what that may look like,” Kalkmen said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.8 million older adults are treated in the emergency room each year for fall-related injuries. As of 2011, the Michigan Department of Community Health has been observing an increase in deaths related to falls since 1999.

Given Michigan’s icy winter conditions, falls are a serious concern for residents, particularly seniors. Falls are dangerous and can be debilitating, which frightens individuals in at-risk populations. Thus, the program will work to decrease fears of falling in seniors as well as providing balance training and education on safe home habits like installing nightlights or getting rid of rugs and other trip hazards.

Seniors will come in for an initial screening staffed by students, with oversight by licensed professionals. The screening will access their balance, vision, hearing, blood pressure, glucose and other factors related to fall risk. Based on their level of need and confidence, they will begin one of two programs. Those who are at a lower risk and require less training will go through Matter of Balance, provided through AAAWM.

Those at a higher risk and in need of more intensive education will participate in the program at Calvin where they will attend a two-hour class once a week led principally by student volunteers. Six months after the completion of the course, Calvin therapists and volunteers will call participants to check in.

“It’s a little bit of a longer study to see if we really made an impact.” said Vanderkamp.

According to Calvin’s website, the course will cost each participant $25 dollars and will provide eight weeks of classes beginning in March of 2018.