Campus celebrates Christmas with tree lighting

More than 100 of Calvin’s students, staff and faculty waited in anticipation at the commons lawn to see the annual lighting of Calvin’s Christmas tree on Sunday night.

“It’s fun to see everybody come together. It’s a nice break from all the craziness of finals and getting into the Christmas spirit,” said Ina Kivijarvi, a sophomore who was standing in the front with a group of friends with ignited candles in their hands.

“I think it’s a great tradition to have here at Calvin where the community is so strong,” said Mikayala Topp, a first year who was excited to see Christmas tree lighting for the first time at Calvin. The ceremony kicked off at 7:30 p.m. with President Le Roy’s prayer.

Amidst the bubbling excitement, people counted from one to three, but at two Andrea Le Roy accidentally flipped the switch to officially light up Calvin’s Christmas tree, resulting a surge of laughters. Following the tree lighting, the LOFT worship leaders led attendees in singing Christmas hymns, starting with “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

After celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with beautiful songs, many of those in attendance headed to LOFT at the Calvin chapel. At LOFT, Pastor Mary passionately preached about the unconditional love Jesus showed to everyone during his ministry and how we should follow his example.

The Christmas tree lighting was organized and advertised by student senate in collaboration with President Le Roy.

“This year, based on the conversations President Le Roy had with students on how shared experiences like a campus tradition foster unity and common solidarity in the Calvin College community, Presidents Le Roy decided to make Christmas tree lighting an official campus event and tradition,” said student body president Andrew Oppong.

“It’s a great tradition, and it’s one of the ways we can celebrate the coming of Christ at this time of the year,” said President Le Roy.

Following the Christmas tree lighting, Calvin College will hold other holiday events, including a Calvin Improv show and the Wind Ensemble’s “Sleigh Ride” concert.