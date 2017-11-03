Women’s volleyball finishes undefeated in conf.

Close Calvin junior Keilahna Castillo readies to serve. Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

Calvin junior Keilahna Castillo readies to serve. Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

The Knights completed the MIAA season undefeated when they beat Trine 3-0 at home on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28.

Calvin made MIAA history by going undefeated for three seasons in a row.

The Knights had previously scored a 3-0 win over Hope last Tuesday, which marked Coach Amber Warners 500th collegiate win.

After a 3-3 tie in the first set, Calvin led the set by scoring nine consecutive points. Trine tried to keep up, scoring 11 points while Calvin scored 5. The Knights halted Trine’s momentum by calling for a timeout and then scored four points in a row to secure a seven point lead. From there, both teams exchanged points until Calvin concluded the set 25-17.

Set two started as a back and forth exchange until the mid-game, where the Knights built up a six point lead at 15-9. Calvin pushed this lead, with Anna Kamp and Tessa Van Laare scoring two kills each, bringing the score to 20-12. Calvin eventually finished the game 25-17 with a service ace from Sarah Devries.

Calvin began strong in the third set, with a 7-0 lead thanks to a three service aces from Keilahna Castillo. By mid-game, they still continued the seven point lead at 12-5 for the Knights. Calvin continued the barrage and eventually widened the gap to ten points. The difference proved to be one too big for Trine to overcome, and they finally succumbed to defeat at 25-14.

Calvin led the match overall, with a .255 average kill percentage compared to Trine’s .042. In addition, the Knights scored eight service aces compared to the Thunder’s three.

“I’m really happy with where we are. We still can improve in several areas, but I really like how our team is coming together,” said head coach Dr. Amber Warners.

The Knights play MIAA semifinals against fourth seed Albion this Friday, Nov. 3, in the Van Noord Arena.