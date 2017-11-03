Knights of Calvin: Ryan Bradley

Year : Senior

Sport : Ice Hockey

Major : Electrical and Computer Engineering

Chimes: Could you introduce yourself?

Bradley: I am an electrical and computer engineering Student at Calvin College. I am a captain on Calvin’s men’s ice hockey team and have been at Calvin all four years of college. Before Calvin, I attended Everest Collegiate High School in Clarkston, MI.

Chimes: What do you love about hockey?

Bradley: I love the team atmosphere surrounding the sport of hockey. I love its Canadian origins, and have grown up playing pond hockey my whole life. I also love the fast pace of the game, and think that it brings the best out of athletes.

Chimes: Why did you choose Calvin?

Bradley: I chose Calvin because of its small size and Christian atmosphere. When visiting, I loved their passion for the Christian faith and their desire to give back to the community. I also loved the beautiful campus, and knew that this was a place I wanted to call my home for 4 years.

Chimes: Why are you interested in your major?

Bradley: I am interested in electrical and computer engineering because I have always found technology fascinating. Technological advances have such real implications in our everyday lives, that I have always had a strong drive to learn how electronics work. As computers keep getting smaller and more powerful, I wanted to be a part of this growing industry and use my knowledge for the betterment of society.

Chimes: How do you manage your time as an athlete?

Bradley: As a student athlete, obviously I am very tight on time. However, I have actually noticed that I am more efficient and productive with my time as I get busier. The more full my plate is, I have found it easier to be disciplined with my lifestyle and have built incredible work habits from this athletic experience.

Chimes: What activities do you enjoy outside of sports?

Bradley: Outside of sports, I love collecting and playing music. I am involved with different clubs on campus, and love staying up to date with modern technology. I also enjoy nature and participating in activities that take place outdoors.

Chimes: How do you feel about this season?

Bradley: I think, first off, in general, you just learn how to interact with kids through sports. You know how to play some sports with them, which is always fun to do. But also, you learn this overall theme of “Don’t give up no matter what. Push through.” You also learn a “We’re in this together” kind of thing. So when it comes to engineering, I could show a kid that, “Hey, you’re fighting this but I’m here with you.”

Chimes: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Bradley: In 10 years, I see myself coaching youth hockey. I would love to share my love for the game with younger athletes. In the future, I see myself trying to start my own company, and trying to make an impact on the world around me. Eventually, I also want to get involved with my church and give back to the community.

This interview has been edited and condensed.