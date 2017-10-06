Men’s soccer shuts out Olivet 8-0

Close Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

The men’s soccer team defeated Olivet College 8-0 this past homecoming on Saturday evening, September 30, at the Zuidema Field under the new lights.

Calvin established dominance of the game in the first half, scoring two goals. The first goal was scored by Ian Adams in the 32nd minute, assisted by Trent Vegter. Five minutes later, first-year student Shaeffer Smith scored the second goal for Calvin after an assist from Matt Hinds. Smith’s goal was a scorcher from the top of the box.

Using the momentum of a strong start, the Knights crushed Olivet with 6 additional goals. 13 minutes into the second half, Bobby McCaw scored his tenth goal of the season. Three minutes later, Matt Hinds scored the fourth goal of the game from a free kick slightly outside of the box. In the span of another three minutes, Olivet goalkeeper Justin Lavin received a red card, which resulted in a penalty kick for Calvin. Hunter Olson capitalized on this opportunity and scored his seventh goal of the season.

Jacob Witte, aided by Trent Vegter, scored his 26th goal of the season in the 68th minute. In less than 10 minutes, Dillon Weldy scored his first goal through a shot from the right side of the box. Less than six minutes before the game ended, Lucas Albrecht scored goal number 8 of the game, assisted by Jack Lee.

Calvin maintained an offensive advantage throughout the entire game. Olivet had 1 shot total, which was on goal. Conversely, Calvin had 37 shots, of which 16 were on goal.

This was the seventh shutout win for Calvin goalkeeper Nate Van Ryn. Trent Vegter led in assists, tallying up 3 throughout the game.

The Knights will play Trine this Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 pm.