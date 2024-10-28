Pricey parking? How does Calvin compare

Graph by Ian Tjoelker.

A recent case of parking fraud has reignited the conversation around parking pricing as students are finding ways around paying the $220 for a yearly parking permit.

According to a Clery Act report, on September 27, 2024, Campus Safety discovered a fraudulent parking permit on a student vehicle, linked to at least 20 other fraudulent permits used by students to park on campus. According to students familiar with the matter, the permits were sold at a heavily discounted price compared to the $220 for a legal permit from the university.

“Attempting to make false permits to avoid purchase of an actual parking permit is a form of fraud that could merit discipline and criminal prosecution.” Says Bill Corner, Director of Campus Safety. “People who have attempted to use fraudulent permits in the past have ended up spending more money on fines (as well as ultimately being required to purchase the permit) than if they had just purchased their permit to begin with.”

The cost of Calvin’s parking permits compared to those of other local universities.

Approximately 80% of Calvin’s general operating funds come directly from students, a small portion of this is made up of parking permits and fines, according to Dirk Pruis, Vice President of Finance. These funds keep the university functioning, including maintaining the parking lots and campus roads.