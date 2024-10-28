Fantastic Study Spots and Where to Find Them

McKenna Wilkinson The DeVries Hall Nook provides a excellent space for students to get work done between classes.

Students across campus are feeling the pressure as schoolwork ramps up and deadlines loom. As the semester intensifies, effective study habits are even more essential, and finding the right place to study can be a crucial part of studying well. The ideal study spot should be able to meet students’ needs, whether they’re looking for convenience, a quiet atmosphere or space for collaboration.

This academic year, the library renovation dramatically changed the landscape of study spots on campus. Many organizations are now housed in a busy, centralized location on the main floor of Hekman Library. With Peet’s Coffee, Student Senate, NEXUS Financial Coaching, Chimes and many other organizations now a part of this new space, it’s become a general gathering place for students. However, while the library can be great for socializing, some may find it too distracting for in-depth, focused study. Thankfully, Calvin’s campus has countless other spaces for quiet study. Chimes staff visited study spots across campus and wrote a short description of some of the best.

Jellema Reading Room

The Jellema Reading Room, located in Hiemenga Hall (HH) 338, has an incredibly cozy atmosphere. It includes a couch, two chairs, a small fridge and shelves filled with old books. The room is fairly secluded without being too out of the way. Its convenient location directly outside the philosophy department office makes it a great place for humanities students to study between classes. Maia Peterson, a freshman majoring in environmental science and minoring in philosophy, noted that the Jellema Reading Room is usually not crowded, and the students that are there are quiet and focused on their work. “They’re usually there to study, not hang out,” said Peterson. However, she also noted that the room becomes more social on Wednesdays during chapel break when the department hosts Food for Thought — an event for students to hang out, eat snacks and talk.

Henry Institute Civitas Lab

If you walk up the stairs to the third floor of Hiemenga, you’ll find the Henry Institute Civitas Lab, located in HH 451-56. Because of its proximity to faculty offices, this space is usually fairly quiet. With its large table and mounted monitor, it’s perfect for meetings or group projects. In addition to the table, this space also includes two sets of red, restaurant-style booths that add a unique, retro touch.

Computer Science Resource Room

Over in the Science Building (SB), the Computer Science Resource Room in SB 321 offers a secluded study space that is quite unique. It has a dry-erase board, a monitor and charming, video-game-themed decor; one wall is lined with Mario decals, and an Among Us poster made of sticky notes leans against the other wall. The unique shape of the room contributes even more to its whimsical nature.

GEO Common Room

Over in the basement of North Hall (NH), the GEO Common Room in NH 060 provides a fun, charming atmosphere for studying. The space features several plants, a printer and a fridge. Grad student Liam Kelley, who frequents the GEO Common Room, said that it’s an excellent place to find community with other students in the department, who often use the room during breaks between classes. “It’s like a tide pool, so it comes and goes with the time,” Kelley observed. “Right before class and right after classes will get nice influxes of people.”

Art and Design Department (Spoelhof)

If you’re looking for a fun atmosphere with amazing decor, the area outside of the Spoelhof University Center (SC) Art and Design Department in SC 180 has plenty of room. The space consists of three high tables, one large rectangular table with seats for eight people, a large sectional with three coffee tables and several other comfy chairs scattered around. It also features a dry-erase board and a water fountain. The uniquely shaped furniture and abstract art give this space a spunky, modern feel.

DeVries Hall Nook

Over in DeVries Hall (DH), an unassuming nook by DH 204 provides an excellent study spot with many different essentials. It has a printer, a hole puncher, a paper cutter and two tables. This out-of-the-way space has everything you need to get some work done. The calming teal color of the walls in this corner interrupts the white walls that run throughout the rest of the hallway, giving the area a cozy atmosphere.

Even as Calvin’s campus becomes more centralized around the library, there are still tons of unique, quiet locations that students can go to for more focused work. Whether you want a convenient spot not far from classes, a quiet spot to work by yourself or an area perfect for collaboration, Calvin’s campus has a wide variety of hidden gems that allow students to get away from the busyness of campus to get their work done effectively.