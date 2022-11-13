Pastoral Partners provide presence and care post-COVID

Calvin’s Pastoral Partnership program was created by University Pastor Mary Hulst just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program aims to provide Calvin students with more opportunities for pastoral care and to diversify the campus ministries staff.

“After a campus ministry pastor who was a person of color left Calvin, I realized that we were all majority cultured and I really wanted to diversify our staff without blowing up our budget,” Hulst told Chimes. So far, the Pastoral Partnership program consists of three pastors: Pastor Moon Bae Kim from the Korean Grace Christian Reformed Church, Pastor Tarence Lauchiè from the Grace for the Nations Church and Pastor David Sung from the Living Water Christian Reformed Church.

“ Pastor Mary chose us because she wanted us to be able to minister to people of diversity, whether it is an ethnic minority in America or international students.” — David Sung

When asked what it means to be a pastoral partner at Calvin, Lauchiè answered, “I would say it’s bridging the community.” Lauchiè said he believes that people are people, regardless of their language and ethnicity. “When it comes to representing Christ, I believe that the scriptures tell us we are to teach all nations,” said Lauchiè.

Lauchiè and the other Pastoral Partners are available to advise and mentor Calvin students.

“ They lead Bible Studies, meet one-on-one to counsel students, meet students for meals and coffees. They are just a real presence. ” — Mary Hulst

“There was this student that I was talking with about the decision on whether to continue school or to go back home. That student had to make a tough decision, so I was there to pray with him and talk to him about the process. He happened to stay and was able to graduate. Now he is at home and doing very well,” said Lauchiè.

The Pastoral Partners program helps campus ministries provide more opportunities for pastoral care to students, Hulst told Chimes. “They lead Bible Studies, meet one-on-one to counsel students, meet students for meals and coffees. They are just a real presence. They invite students to come to their churches. They do some premarital counseling for students. They are just all-around pastors,” said Hulst.

A listening ear

The current Pastoral Partners were selected based on the number of Calvin students in their congregations and other factors. “Pastor Mary chose us because she wanted us to be able to minister to people of diversity, whether it is an ethnic minority in America or international students,” said Sung.

Over the years, Sung said he has had several opportunities to connect with students and help them with their problems. “After COVID happened, the talk of students falling into depression and having anxiety disorders was a big deal,” said Sung. “My church did have a student who was suicidal and she was hospitalized. I visited her a couple of times every week and was able to bring the presence of God to speak His love into her life. She was discharged after the third week and was able to finish her degree and graduate.”

The first years of the Pastoral Partners’ involvement at Calvin were hampered by COVID and they were not able to be as fully present with students as they hoped to be.

“We really couldn’t be on campus and our contacts with students on zoom were very minimal,” said Sung.

To close the distance, Sung said the partners have gotten creative in making themselves visibly present for students.

“I should be out there at Peet’s or Johnny’s. When the weather is good, I might even put a table with a big sign that says ‘prayer station’ at one of the crossroads on the lawn. I’ll sit there and talk and meet people. I think there are times when students really need prayers during midterms or finals or some other times,” Sung said. “So basically making ourselves more visible and available.”