A+Calvin+tradition+graveyard

Halloween is a time to reflect on all things dead, buried and ghostly. Front yards are transformed into graveyards. Trick-or-treaters become zombies and ghouls. Cult classics are dug out of the vault for eerie enjoyment.

Chimes is taking this seasonal opportunity to unearth Calvin traditions that have disappeared over the years. Plenty have come and gone since the school was founded in 1876, ranging from mischievous to mysterious to downright spooky.

A tradition of biblical proportions

Any journey through the storied halls of Calvin tradition would be incomplete without a mention of the infamous Moses statue. The statue was originally a gift to the school from the class of 1925, but it soon became a sought-after prize, according to Chimes reporting.

Students would bring out the statue once or twice a year during key moments in campus life, like Chaos Night or homecoming games, according to Director of Housing and Operations Jay Wise. “Just enough to peak the interest of underclassmen,” he said.

During its heyday, the statue caused its fair share of problems. In the 1970s, for instance, a fight for possession of the gold-colored prophet caused a brawl so bad that the Grand Rapids police were called and the statue was temporarily banned from campus.

A cheesy prank

Today, the iconic Jonah in the Belly of the Whale sculpture—nicknamed “the cheese”—is cemented firmly to the ground outside of the Science Building. But during the 1990s, it had a more mobile existence.

Students would hide the cheese in various places around campus, competing for a best prank award given by then-communications professor Randy Bytwerk, according to the director of Student Success and class of ’95 alumnus Kyle Heys.

In its history as one of Calvin’s largest prank props, the cheese has been hung from the ceiling of the chapel and placed on top of the observatory.

That’s show biz, baby!

Calvin students are no strangers to the stage. Dance Guild and Rangeela are both thriving performing arts traditions where students get to strut their stuff. Not long ago, however, Airband provided another pathway to campus stardom.

Beginning in 1984, Airband was a campus-wide lip sync contest featuring videos and live performances.

“This used to sell out the Hoogenboom back in the day!” Wise told Chimes in an email. “It was huge!”

In 2015, Chimes reported that the decades-old tradition had been canceled due to declining student interest.

A spooky mascot

Typical mascots are friendly or funny characters, like Calvin’s own Joust the Knight. But residence hall Rooks-VanDellen once had a far more unusual choice: a literal coffin.

RVD dorm leadership would march solemnly into Chaos Night carrying the coffin. Upon arrival, the dorm president would burst out and residents would erupt in celebration, according to Heys.

How’s that for an entrance?

The ultimate face-off

Once upon a time, Chimes staff and faculty members went head to head in a flag football game, according to English professor Jennifer Holberg. Though it’s natural for traditions to come and go, some are worth reviving — and that’s a challenge.