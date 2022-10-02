Women’s soccer undefeated, ready for tougher competition

Calvin Women’s Soccer is undefeated so far this season. The team overcame obstacles early in the season and is excited to face tougher competition as the season progresses.

Calvin Women’s Soccer is currently 9-0, and has yet to give up a point. The team is ranked 13th in the latest United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll and first nationally in the goals against average. They’ve beaten Heidelberg, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Carroll, Manchester, University of Chicago, Wheaton, Anderson and Olivet.

“ We have a pretty competitive group, probably as competitive as I’ve had here across the board.” — Emily Ottenhoff

The team’s success has come from their hard work in practices. “We have a pretty competitive group, probably as competitive as I’ve had here across the board,” said Head Coach Emily Ottenhoff. Similar ability levels among players “has allowed us to compete harder in training and has given us a slightly more gamelike atmosphere in training as people compete for playing time,” said Ottenhoff.

First-year student Tatum Goodling agrees. “I think that everyone is super team-oriented, and a lot of our success has come from us wanting to work for each other. Everyone seems super motivated and wants to work hard and do well.”

Going into the season, the team had some challenges and setbacks to overcome. “As a team our toughest game that we went into was the University of Chicago because they were ranked 13,” Goodling said, “ Even though last year we didn’t do well against them, this year everyone was super excited to play against them again, and we ended up winning.” Last year, Calvin lost to the University of Chicago 0-6. This year Calvin beat them 2-0.

“We’ve had some injuries this year … like any team we’ve had to navigate those and we’ve still found results without those people,” said Ottenhoff.

Despite these obstacles the team’s bond has gotten stronger. “I think our group has always gotten along. We’re pretty purposeful at that,” said Ottenhoff. “Our freshmen bring a lot of energy, and our seniors have allowed them to be themselves, which is part of it.”

“With each new team there is a different dynamic, there’s different personalities. We’ve got a lot of super hype people and some mellow people,” Karley Michmerhuizen, senior captain, said.

“ We stay focused on our goals and haven’t gotten too ahead of ourselves even though we have had a lot of success.” — Tatum Goodling

Women’s soccer is excited for the games to come but are “taking each game as it comes,” according to Ottenhoff. Michmerhuizen said, “I always love the Hope rivalry. That’s definitely a fun game. It will be fun to take on Trine again this year … as they continue to get better and there’s better competition there.”

“We’re trying to be intentional … staying in our own lane and make that the most important game in front of us,” Ottenhoff said.

“We stay focused on our goals and haven’t gotten too ahead of ourselves even though we have had a lot of success,” Goodling said.

Women’s Soccer plays St. Mary’s at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and plays at Hope on Saturday, Oct. 8.