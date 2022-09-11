Calvin Athletics and the CCW are ready to help meet student athletes’ mental health needs

The Center for Counseling and Wellness can direct students to the care that meets their needs.

According to Associate Athletic Director Dr. Amber Warners, the need for mental health services has increased for Calvin athletes “compared to past years.” Mental health support for student athletes has garnered media attention in the last year. Four student athletes from universities across the United States died by suicide earlier this year, and the need to make mental health accessible for student athletes is only growing. “Athletes are becoming more afraid to fail on all levels and that seems to get a little worse each year. As coaches, we have to do a good job of teaching student athletes how to deal with failure because that’s a huge life skill,” Warners said.

Social media may play a role in the mental health struggles of student athletes. “If [athletes] make a mistake, that mistake can go on social media and potentially go viral. Athletes make themselves vulnerable by putting themselves in the arena,” Warners said.

“Mental toughness is part of competing well in athletics, but it doesn’t mean denial or avoidance,” said Dr. Irene Kraegel, director of the Center for Counseling and Wellness. “For an athlete to be actively taking care of their mental health instead of thinking that they’re not supposed to have mental health challenges [is] going to be step one. You can be emotionally tough and gritty and still get mental health treatment; those can go hand in hand.”

Although the CCW does not have a specialist that works with athletes, they work with coaches and athletic trainers to ensure that students are mentally and physically healthy. “Calvin Athletics has a heart for mental health training and awareness,” Kraegel said. “We have worked with [Calvin Athletics] in the past to get them connected with Therapy Assistance Online materials … which can be a good fit with athletes’ schedules.” TAO is a 24/7 digital mental health resource that provides modules for a variety of mental health concerns as an alternative to in-person therapy options.

According to Warners, if a student athlete is struggling with their mental health, they are directed by their coaches to seek professional help. The CCW offers many mental health services for all Calvin students. Some of what the CCW offers include individual and group therapy sessions, TAO and a wellness room with a massage chair and relaxing activities. The CCW follows the stepped-care model, which means that they are a hub for mental health services. If any student needs a specific type of care, the center can direct them to a service that can best suit their needs.

If a student is having a mental health crisis on campus, they can reach out to campus safety and call 616-526-3333 at any time or call 988. The 988 number is a new nationwide Suicide and Crisis hotline that was introduced this summer, similar to a 911 call but for mental health crises. Off-campus students can reach out to Pine Rest, a mental health service in Grand Rapids, by calling 616-455-9200 at any time.