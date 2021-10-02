Calvin community sets response record on presidential search survey

The PSC released an updated timeline at their Sept. 22 meeting. OR: The PSC expects to recommend a candidate for appointment by March 1, 2022.

More than 800 students, faculty, parents, alumni and other Calvin community members responded to the Presidential Search Committee’s recent survey, according to Cindy Wolffis, executive assistant and planning coordinator for people, strategy and technology.

Response rates on the survey were the highest on record for AGB Search, the consulting group Calvin has partnered with on the search, according to Wolffis. The survey was open and accepting responses from Sept. 10-17.

In addition to the survey, AGB Search consultants facilitated 15 listening sessions. These sessions gathered small groups of faculty, staff, students, alumni, community partners and friends of Calvin to discuss key characteristics to be included in the committee’s opportunity profile for the next president. The profile is expected to be released around Oct. 11.

“The Search Committee will carefully consider this input as it develops a search profile to attract highly qualified candidates who are committed to the mission of Calvin University,” Committee Chair Mary Tuuk Kuras wrote in an update email to the Calvin community on Sept. 24. “… The Search Committee deeply appreciates your time, thoughtfulness and passion for Calvin University.”

Overall, the PSC’s initial progress has been “robust,” according to Kuras.

Following the committee’s Sept. 22 meeting, the timeline for the remainder of the search was released. After the release of the position profile, the committee and their AGB partners will spend the rest of October, November and December cultivating a pool of candidates. Candidate evaluation will begin at the end of November and be completed by Jan. 4, 2022.

Reference checks and interviews of top candidates will be completed prior to the final appointment recommendation to the board of trustees on March 1.