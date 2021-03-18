Calvin softball eager for 2021 season

After 385 days of waiting, the Calvin softball team will be back in action Mar. 20 when they kick off their season against Manchester.

“To say [the players] are all anxious to get back on the field would be an understatement,” said Coach Becky Hilgert.

“With last season being taken from us in the blink of an eye, we are itching to get into games, and you can feel the energy growing each practice as we get closer to game day,” said junior captain Hannah Biddlecome.

Calvin looks to build off an unfinished season last year in which they went 4-1 in five games before the season was cut short due to the pandemic. The Knights were picked to finish second this season in the 2021 MIAA coaches’ poll.

“As a team, we plan to win as much as we can and have fun while we’re doing it. God gave us these skills and opportunity to play at such a high level, and we’re going to play to glorify Him and win while doing it!” said infielder Hannah Horvath.

Calvin’s home opener will take place Mar. 23 at the Gainey Athletic Facility, Calvin’s first home game in 698 days.

Hilgert hopes to keep the team’s attitude upbeat as they navigate a season during the pandemic.

“If last season’s cancellation made me realize one thing, it was that if we don’t recognize the things that bring us joy, it can really take a toll on our mental health,” Hilgert said. “My focus this year has been on helping the players rekindle their joy for the game.”

Outfielder Kayla Groen lamented the cancellation of the team’s annual spring break trip to Florida, which couldn’t happen because of the pandemic.

“We also have a bit of a shorter season trying to squeeze those games in, but our attitude towards every game and every play is still the same; go all out and have fun,” Groen said.

Groen and Horvath were seniors last year but were granted another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to play another season,” said Groen. “I think we have a talented group of girls that has been working super hard during practice which is also exciting.”