Even/odd day parking restrictions to take effect Nov. 1

Parking restrictions will take effect on Nov. 1, the city of Grand Rapids announced in a press release Tuesday.

These restrictions apply to neighborhood streets, where many off-campus Calvin students live. Parking is allowed on alternating sides of the road depending on whether it is an even or odd day. According to the release, this allows for city street sweepers and snow plows to clean debris and snow off streets, preventing flooding and icy roads. Additionally, this leaves an open path for emergency vehicles.

Restrictions are in place regardless of whether or not there is snow on the road. Failure to comply will result in a $20 ticket.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” said James Hurt, the city’s managing director of public services. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

On each even numbered day from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., drivers can only park on the even-numbered side of the street (the side with even address numbers). During the same times on odd days, drivers must park on the odd numbered side of the street. Unless otherwise stated, drivers may park on both sides of the street from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The restrictions will last until April 1, 2021.

Some neighborhoods don’t alternate parking, allow parking on only one side of the street through the winter. Others don’t allow street parking because of narrow streets. For more information on your neighborhood’s regulations, look on grandrapidsmi.gov.