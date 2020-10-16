I am Calvin University’s first openly gay student body president.
In the 102 years that Student Senate has existed, we’ve never had an openly gay student body president. It’s beyond time that the LGBTQ community is represented in the highest student leadership position at Calvin. I’m proud to be the first.
A few years ago, I never thought that I would be coming out to the world through my school newspaper at my Christian university. I wanted to be known as the girl who started Dance Marathon and led students to raise $50,000 for our local children’s hospital, the girl who co-hosted a podcast for the Chimes, or the girl who tried out for every single hip hop dance guild and was rejected from every single one. But my legacy will invariably be different, because I am Calvin University’s first openly LGBTQ student body president. I’m bisexual. I’ve also questioned if I was a lesbian in the past. Usually, I use the term “queer” because it encompasses all of these identities.
One thing’s for sure: I am not straight. I’m sharing my story with the community because I take the weight of representation seriously, I have a desire to lead Calvin and the CRC into the future and want other queer students to see themselves in my story. I’d feel as if I’d made a mistake as student body president if I did not use my platform to do so.
I’m proud to be Calvin’s first openly gay student body president, but it hasn’t always been easy to be queer at Calvin or to be open with my story. I didn’t want to be the cause of controversy at Calvin or in my church. An elder at my church back home was advised not to attend his queer daughter’s wedding. Although the church should not have done this in the first place, I didn’t want to cause issues for my parents in the place they love to worship.
Secondly, I didn’t want everyone in my life to see me as just gay and overlook all of the other things that make me who I am; my bad puns, my statement earrings, my love for How I Built This, or my obsession with oatmilk.
Lastly, I didn’t want students to see me differently if they knew this part of my story. With time, I’ve accepted that some will lose respect for me; however, I will not apologize for existing in the way that God made me. I’d rather be my true self to make space for other queer students than hide who I am out of fear of offending others.
Being closeted at Calvin is an incredibly isolating experience- and my staying silent will only perpetuate that norm. When I was younger, I saw very few examples of people who love like me in the church and other leadership positions I aspired to. I would have loved a role model who embraced both their queerness and faith–and I hope to live that out in my leadership at Calvin.
Numerous professors, alumni, and family members have asked me why I’m writing this now–given that “it’s easy to be gay at Calvin in 2020,” and “times have changed.” I have no doubt that it is easier to be gay at Calvin in 2020 than any other time in the past: gay marriage has been legal in every state for five years, overall support in the U.S. has been increasing for as long as I’ve been alive, and my generation has seen more representation in the media than ever before. I know at least 20 other queer students at Calvin, whereas my mom went through Calvin without knowing a single openly LGBTQ person.
But, Calvin’s heteronormative and relationship-focused culture can leave us feeling excluded. Furthermore, we don’t see ourselves represented in Calvin’s administrators or professors. Not seeing anyone who loves like us makes us feel like we don’t fully belong at Calvin. When the demographics of our university’s administrators and professors doesn’t match the diversity of our world, we are not reflecting the Kingdom of God.
My voice is the only queer one at many of the committees I sit on, such as Faculty Senate and Calvin’s Planning & Priorities Committee. It saddens me that there is no representation beyond myself in these spheres, because we make decisions that impact all students- including our LGBTQ students. According to Student Senate’s fall survey, LGBTQ students make up 7% of the student body, while openly-LGBTQ individuals make up 0% of our administrators and professors.
I’m happy to be a queer voice, but the responsibility of representing the LGBTQ community should not have to fall on me. Calvin is intentional about including people of color when making decisions–but we are okay with not having an LGBTQ perspective. Who will represent queer students in these intensive governance committees after I’m gone?
My hope in saying all of this is that Calvin will have more conversations about how we include our LGBTQ students and how we can advocate for more LGBTQ representation in all areas of campus. We’ve made much progress as an institution and a country, but I want us to consider the toll that our lack of representation has on our students. It is my prayer that we will be bold as we lead our university and our denomination into the future. I’m honored to be Calvin’s first openly gay student body president–and will continue to represent your opinions at the tables where decisions are being made.
Go Claire!! So happy to see that chimes is continuing to deliver hopeful stories of truth and addressing cultural norms that are long overdue to change at Calvin. Go Chimes staff! Couldn’t be prouder to be a former Editor. -Campus Co-Editor Class of ‘19
This is an amazing piece. Thank you for your courage in sharing it.
“When the demographics of our university’s administrators and professors doesn’t match the diversity of our world, we are not reflecting the Kingdom of God.”
Beautifully written Claire. I admire your courage and it’s clear that your motive is so driven by giving other LGBTQ+ students a sense of belonging and equal representation. Thank you.
Thank you for this gift, and for your courage to bring your whole self into our community. My prayer is that God will use these words to soften hardened hearts, and open eyes to the movement of the Holy Spirit in our midst. Thank you Claire. It’s been an honor to have you in class, and to see you live out Calvin’s mission to equip students to think deeply, act justly, and live wholeheartedly as agents of renewal.
Thank you for sharing Claire. I pray you and other students that identify as LGBTQ feel supported near and far from those of us in the Calvin community who see you and send you love as your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. You are exactly where you are supposed to be and you belong in this Calvin community. Praying we keep making forward in this very necessary journey.
Congrats, Claire for being bold to be part of leadership and sharing your unique voice at Calvin, so that others, part of less represented groups, can hopefully feel more comfortable being part of the Calvin community, and part of the communities they are preparing to be a part of.
Wonderful courage Claire. Christianity was never a heterosexual religion, and it can’t be today if it is to be in any way meaningful and true to its purposes.
Sexual and gender minorities will hopefully be recognized as part of God’s diverse creation as much as the flowers in the pasture and fish in the sea. Semper Reformanda. Your voice matters and will embolden others to shed their shame and start living without fear.
Dr. Jamin Hubner
Dordt Theology Alum
RTS Alum
Thank you Claire for your bravery and your thoughtful leadership!
“
Wow this is so important! Thanks for sharing and using your platform.
Thank you for writing Claire!
Thank you for this. As a student who moved all the way through Calvin in the closet, this is a perspective that I so deeply craved. Listen up, Calvin admin.
Thank you Claire for your courage and leadership! It gives me hope that your example will help change the CRC official position on homosexuality. When I was at Calvin we fought for women in leadership—which was just as heated, biblically justified, and now seems ridiculous. Hoping that Calvin and the CRC will stop being judgmental gatekeepers and instead embrace all people with open arms.
I’m so glad to see this! Thank you, Claire, for being you with courage and honesty. Blessings on your journey, with this endeavor and where ever in life God may call you next. You have the prayers and support of this queer ex-alum, and I’m sure of many others.
Thank you Claire for your vulnerability & honesty. This speaks volumes and is so needed.
Claire, you are obviously a very gifted student who has used your many gifts to provide some insights so badly needed in the church today.
So are none of the commenters grieved that a Christian university is now OK with people publicly identifying themselves by their sins, or are those comments just not being posted? This is a very sad look at where Calvin is today.
“I will not apologize for existing in the way that God made me. I’d rather be my true self to make space for other queer students than hide who I am out of fear of offending others.”
Absolutely loved this. Thank you for your voice; it is so valid and so needed.
What gracious courage, Claire! Thank you for your story and your advocacy. May your truth go forth into the world and bear good fruit, bringing the light and love of God to dark places. Know that there are many who walk alongside you, sharing your work for change.
Deeply disappointed in this. Our sexuality is private, and nowhere does the Christian God say it isn’t, or that sin is to be celebrated because you believe it may be your natural instinct at this time. Particularly in Christian Organizations. In this world not of it kids and faculty!
Disappointed.
Calvin University
Calvin University, formerly Calvin College, is a private Christian university in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1876, Calvin University is an educational institution of the Christian Reformed Church and stands in the Reformed tradition of Protestantism. Known as Calvin College for most of its history, the school is named after John Calvin, the 16th-century Protestant Reformer.Wikipedia
Claire,
You are very impressive and courageous. We all love you for you. The editorial is awesome. Congratulations!! Calvin College is better today because of your exemplary leadership you exhibited in your coming out party. This is great. Keep leading. We all need leaders like you. #godspeed
Thank you, Claire, for this well-written and important message! Thank you, too, for living into your role in this public way. You will give hope and possibility to other students and be a voice that helps the University do better. The CRC is too far behind on this issue and needs to change – hopefully this proves to be a step toward it becoming affirming.
We are openly supporting and crediting God for a disposition He Himself calls an abomination. We are told that no practicing homosexual will inherit the kingdom of God. We mustn’t make it so easy to run into hell! This is so sad and disheartening. God is no respecter of men or woman; he doesn’t care what you want or feel, he cares about His own Glory. He’s called us to His own glory. We would rather trade that in because our sexual orientation is more important that God.
I am thankful for your courage to speak your truth. I pray that you will find spaces to apeak out, but more importantly to be listened to. Congratulations and blessings to you.
Vanessa J, I do not agree with you; I would say, when the demographics of our university administration and professors DO match the diversity and liberalism of the world, we are NOT reflecting the Kingdom of God. We are called to be set apart from this world. ‘In this world, but not of it’.
As an alumnus who was at Calvin through a lot of controversy about LGBTQ issues (the unspeakable “memo to faculty” being one of them), I am enthralled to see this piece. Claire, the Calvin community is lucky to have you!
Thank you for this piece, your bravery is inspiring!
I don’t want to undermine that you are a person made in the image of God and have immense value and capabilities as a human being because of that, however I believe there are underlying issues in your past that hinder your full potential. I am fully convince that sexual confusion arises out of negative experiences. It isn’t exactly the same for everyone as far as what those experiences are. I hope you will be able to find people who can honestly talk to you about these things and to be understanding. If you can face these things then I believe God would use you immensely to help others to do the same. As it is now, I think you are going to experience a lot of frustration. The way society is going is not helping people. I hope you see there is a better way.
The Bible is not silent on this matter.
“Be killing sin or it will be killing you.” John Owen.
It is sad to see that we now celebrate sin and wish it to thrive. This, I fear, will be the death of Reformed churches.
I have revised Owen’s quote to fit this story, “Do you welcome sin; do you make it your daily work; be always at it whilst you live; cease not a day from this work; be welcoming sin since it is killing you.”
Sad.
Some words from Jesus: “3 In reply Jesus declared, “I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.” John 3.
On one hand, I am glad that this young lady felt comfortable attending a Christian college. On the other hand, I am sorry she has embraced a lifestyle that endangers her very soul. My fear is that this may be a symptom of deeper issues as Calvin has moved away from her Reformed roots in recent decades.
If you are looking for your comment and do not see it listed, your comment was in violation of our commenting policy, found here https://calvinchimes.org/commenting-policy/.
This policy is long-standing. Please continue to be respectful of the author and others in this forum.
– Juliana Knot
Editor-in-Chief