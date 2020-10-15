Celebration Cinema reopens six theatres

Following nearly seven months of closure, Michigan movie theater chain Celebration Cinema reopened six of their ten locations: Celebration North, Studio Park, Rivertown, Crossroads, Lansing, and Cinema Carousel this past Friday.

Celebration plans to reopen the remainder of their locations, Celebration South, Mount Pleasant, Benton Harbor, and Studio C Meridian Mall, within a month, after assessing demand, Wood TV reported. Celebration’s location at Woodland Mall will not be reopening, having been permanently shut down in early May due to financial concerns.

The theaters opened with a mixed slate of independent and family films as most highly anticipated films have been delayed to November or December. However, there are a few major studio productions being shown in theaters, such as Christopher Nolan’s mega-blockbuster “Tenet,” and Marvel Entertainment’s “The New Mutants.”

Celebration is encouraging guests to buy tickets online as seating will be limited due to social distancing measures. The theater waived their online reservation surcharge in an effort to limit contact between guests and theater employees.

Concession stands are open, but guests are encouraged to make these purchases online as well, if possible.

Guests are required to wear masks in the lobby area but may remove them to eat popcorn and other concessions once seated in the theater.