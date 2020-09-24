Kent+County+Health+Dept+reports+sharp+drop+in+testing

Since the peak in July, far fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19, meaning low or no wait times and short test result waiting periods

The Kent County Health Department has seen a drastic decrease in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 at their three testing sites, according to a news release.

Conducting 300 fewer COVID tests a week means that the sites have low or no wait times and that results come back within 48 hours, sometimes within 24-36 hours.

Christopher Bendekgy, the community clinical services division director, worried that perception of long waits for testing appointments and test results have discouraged people from scheduling visits. “We want people to know that testing is free, quick, easy, and available. People are still contracting the virus, but we suspect they’ve heard it’s hard to get an appointment or others have waited over a week for results, and they’re thinking, ‘why bother?’ But it’s vital that we continue to track and work to stop the spread of this disease in our community.”

Other community sites have observed declines as well, the release said.

Testing sites with availability include: Kent County Health Department Fuller Clinic, 700 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503; Kent County Health Department South Clinic, 4700 Kalamazoo Ave, Kentwood MI 49508; Kent County Health Department Baxter test site, 935 Baxter St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506; and NxGen MDx test site located at LINC UP, 1167 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507.

At these locations, testing is free. Those interested can make appointments at the Kent County Health Department website or by calling (616) 632-7200.