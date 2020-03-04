Basketball season wrap up during tourney

The first season of Calvin men’s and women’s basketball under the new head coaches Bill Sall and Mark Christner ended last Friday.

The men’s team fell to Adrian College in the MIAA Tournament semifinals, a team they had beaten by 29 points less than a week prior. “I can’t thank this senior group enough,” Sall said to CalvinKnights.com after the loss. “From day one they have done an incredible job of buying in and being incredible leaders.”

Senior Derrick DeVries capped off his historic senior season with 31 points, his ninth 30-plus point performance of the year. That tied the Calvin record held by Mark Veenstra for most 30-plus point games in a season. DeVries won the MIAA MVP award and averaged 25.7 points per game.

The men’s team finished the regular season second in the MIAA, up from fourth last year. Their record also improved, finishing this season 15-11 after going 14-13 last year.

The women’s team also fell in the MIAA Tournament semifinals, losing to an undefeated Hope College team 78-46.

“From our preparation to practice, to our improvement throughout the year, this group did a terrific job of working on what’s in front of them,” Christner said. “Our sights need to be on moving up in our league and regionally.”

Calvin women’s basketball ended the season fourth in the MIAA with a 17-10 record. This was an impressive improvement from their 12-14 record last season.

Preseason All-American Gabby Timmer finished second in the MIAA in scoring at 16.9 points per game, and was tied for second in rebounding with 9.0 rebounds per game. Timmer was awarded a spot on the all MIAA First-Team